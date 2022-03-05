OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds rolled through Oakwood today in support of a trucker convoy headed for D.C. An organizer says this wasn’t a rally… But a patriot party.

“If it wasn’t for the truckers, you wouldn’t have the things that you have,” Kimberly Powell, a volunteer, said.

“The energy is just so amazing… and nobody’s angry, or trying to cause any problems… we’re just here, we’re peaceful… we’re just tired of it,” “Illinois Freedom Fighters” leader Kristi Hickam said.

Hickam started the Illinois Freedom Fighters Facebook page last year. She’s been planning peaceful protests and rallies since August. And over the past 3 weeks… She’s been preparing for today.

“I can’t do it by myself; they can’t do it by themselves, but together – we can actually have a voice and I know that’s what I want. I want my voice to matter.”

Hundreds of people showed up in Oakwood for a trucker convoy. They say they want truck drivers to know they’re supported – and the group wants their voices to be heard.

“These truckers are out here on this road. They don’t see their families for weeks at a time to be able to get the things that we need to the stores. Even the cars, everything. You can’t buy anything that a trucker hasn’t brought,” Powell said.

From Oglesby… Through Oakwood… The convoy is heading toward the nation’s capitol. And other drivers are happy about the turnout. One driver said you just can’t get the same kind of camaraderie anywhere else.

“Truck drivers are more willing to help out another truck driver… other than a four-wheeler that’s out here broke down… very few people will stop to help them,” Alan Giles said.

They say they will be planning more events in the future.