Massive anonymous donation to go toward golf course improvements

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Athletic Department is getting a $5 million donation, and it’s headed to the Atkins Golf Club. That course is now owned by the University of Illinois. This huge donation is coming from an anonymous donor.

The money will go toward clubhouse and course upgrades, like lengthening the course, tightening fairways, renovating bunkers, and improving lakes, creeks and bridges. There will also be upgrades to the irrigation system, drainage infrastructure, course markings, and practice areas.

Inside, the clubhouse will be rebranded with an Illini-themed pro shop that celebrates Fighting Illini Golf. There will be lounges and recruiting areas for use by the men’s and women’s programs. The men’s and women’s golf teams will use the course for competitions, and it will stay open to the public.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to continue to grow our program and the women’s program – to continue to build our facilities, showcase what Champaign-Urbana has to recruits,” said Men’s Golf Head Coach Mike Small.

The Atkins Group also gave plots of land to the U of I to sell. There are more than 100 of them, all at Stone Creek. They’ll range in price, starting at $32,000.