Massage therapist charged with criminal sexual assault

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A massage therapist is charged with making unwanted contact with a female client. 

Amado Hernandez was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators said they got a call Tuesday morning from a women who had gone to Hernandez’s home in the 3900 block of Western Avenue in Mattoon for a massage when the assault happened.

Police also found several types of muscle relaxers in the area where the massages were taking place. They believe there are other victims.

