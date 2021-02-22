Mass shooting leaves one man dead

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA) —

Five people were hurt and one of them died after a shooting in Springfield. Videos of the shooting have since gone viral.

No one has been arrested, but Springfield police officers are working with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.

“So when an instance like this occurs the law enforcement response is typically pretty significant,” Springfield P.D. Chief Deputy Joshua Stuenkel said,

On Saturday morning that response was for a shots fired call at South Grand and 11th street in Springfield. 5 people were shot at a party, including 22-year-old Carlos Dozier who later died.

“It’s a very active investigation we have detectives assigned who are working,” Chief Stuenkel said.

Video of the shooting was all over social media, which can be hard to see for loved ones of victims, but Springfield police say its helpful for their investigation.

“They are beneficial to the investigation. It helps identify who was at the party, what type of events were going on, and the general location of people within the party,” Chief Stuenkel said.

This mass shooting happened just days after a shooting in nearby Grandview. Police say its troubling when these crimes happen one right after another.

“It is always a concern when you have an event like this per in your community,” Chief Stuenkel said.

Most of the people at the party were not from Springfield. Police are trying to use video to identify witnesses. They ask anyone with information or footage to come forward.

“If they have videos from the incident, those will be helpful as well. Please call the Springfield Police Department,” Chief Stuenkel said.

Springfield police say it seems shots fired may have come from outside the building. They have patrols near the area of the shooting.

So far in 2021, Springfield has had nine shootings. One of them was fatal. This weekend counts as their first homicide of the year. This does not include suicides.

Below is the link to the original story.