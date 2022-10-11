DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon Resouces has earned Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation from the Council on Quality and Leadership.

This internationally recognized designation validates that Macon Resources is committed to person-centered practices which promote the attainment of individually defined outcomes by people with disabilities. Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation is awarded to agencies that meet CQL’s rigorous standards, deeply integrate its tools and approaches, and establish a quality management system to drive data-based decision-making.

“Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation is not easy to achieve, and Macon Resources should take great pride in this notable accomplishment,” said Mary Kay Rizzolo, president and chief executive officer of CQL. “They’re focused on what really matters to the people they support and are successfully designing their services so that people can realize their goals and dreams.”

Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation is a four-year accreditation term for human service providers that transform person-centered philosophies into everyday practices and utilize data to assess the effectiveness of the supports that people receive.

“Macon Resources is so proud to receive this recognition from CQL,” says Amy Bliefnick, President/CEO of MRI. “The MRI staff deserve all of the recognition for providing quality care for all persons served; their attributes, like hard work and dedication, are what make our organization have the impact it does.”

The accreditation visit culminates in a stakeholder event that can include agency leadership, people supported, families, employees, community members, and more, who collaborate on a What Really Matters plan for developing and tracking organizational goals.