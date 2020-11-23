Maskedmoms want you to wear your mask

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — #Maskedmoms may sound like a superhero group, but they’re not from fiction. Instead, it’s a group of mothers and mom supporters who want you to wear your face mask.

The grassroots initiative was created by mothers who work at HSHS Illinois hospitals.

“You know, if if anybody can save the year or the day, it’s moms, so listen to your mom, wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands and you know, together we can we can overcome this pandemic,” said Erica Johnson, HSHS St. John’s Hospital Communications Manager.

Becoming a part of #maskedmoms doesn’t require a secret handshake or a special code. Instead, it’s by doing something that everyone can see, and people are probably already good at: taking a selfie or posting a video on social media. You have to be masked and ‘mom-splain’ with your favorite ‘mom-ism’ about why everyone needs to wear their masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Anyone is welcome to participate.