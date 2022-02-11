PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Monday some central Illinois schools changed their masking rules. For some that transitioned to sports too, allowing players and fans the choice to wear a mask at games.

Parent Amanda Gronski said, “The biggest part that I missed was my son’s smile on the court on the field on the baseball field.”

Parents like Gronski were excited to see players’ reactions during Friday’s game – where masks were not required. She said it’s one of her favorite parts of watching her senior play.

After a Sangamon County Judge ruled in favor of a temporary restraining order on the mandatory mask mandate in schools Paxton, Buckley, Loda schools decided to change their policy from required to recommended, also applying to sporting events. Tabatha Childers is a cook for the school. She said it’s nice to finally see students’ smiling faces.

Childers said, “You know we haven’t seen their faces for two years so coming through the line. Now we can actually see their faces and it is nice.”

It wasn’t only fans and parents who are happy about the decision. Students liked it too. Senior Wyatt Eral said he hasn’t seen his classmates’ faces in a long time.

Eral said, “It feels great to see everyone especially going into the end of my senior year.”

He says the crowd was more fun.

“It feels great because you can actually hear people yelling and cheering on the team and stuff,” said Eral.