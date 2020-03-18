Mary Miller to win Republican primary for Illinois 15th district

OAKLAND, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois 15th congressional candidate Darren Duncan has conceded the Republican primary race to Mary Miller.

Duncan and Miller were vying for the seat vacated by outgoing Republican John Shimkus.

Duncan is a long-time Vermilion County resident who assumed the position of Vermilion County Treasurer in 2017. He also spent two terms on the Rossville-Alvin school board and two years on the Vermilion County Board before deciding to run for Congress.

Miller, a political newcomer from a farm family, received endorsements from Jim Jordan and Ted Cruz among others in the race, a boost in a deeply red district.

She ran on a campaign aligned with initiatives supported by President Donald Trump, including border security. She is also the wife of first-term State Representative Chris Miller.

Miller will be the state’s first representative from the House Freedom Caucus.