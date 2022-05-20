CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Opening Day for the Martens Center at Human Kinetics Park has been pushed back.

According to the Director of Marketing and Communications of the Champaign Park District, Chelsea Norton, they are hoping to open the Martens Center in July. The original plan was to open the new center in June. However, due to materials not arriving on time, the opening has been delayed.

Officials said the center will have amenities for people of all ages. Features include a gym, a walking/running track, a kitchen and café, a fitness center, a stage, multipurpose rooms and a safe room for storms.

It will be located at 1501 North Market Street.