MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa Police Department released a statement that they responded to a fight during a track meet at Maroa High School on Tuesday that led to one juvenile being arrested.

The police department shared on social media that they, along with the fire department, responded to the situation around 7:45 p.m. in which two female juveniles were involved in a minor fight. Officials said the juvenile offender was arrested without incident.

Police said the juvenile victim sustained minor injuries. They were treated and released on the scene. Officials said neither the juvenile offender nor the victim are students of Maroa-Forsyth High School and do not reside in Maroa.

The police department said this was a minor incident and there is no damage to the community.