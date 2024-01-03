MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– It’s been one year since tornadoes swept through Central Illinois.

Nine tornadoes touched down all over our area from Illiopolis to Gibson City, making it the largest January outbreak in state history. The city of Maroa was one area hit by tornadoes. Silos and debris scattered across roads and fields. City administrator Ted Agee said they’re lucky it didn’t do more damage.

“This one just grazed us,” Agee said. “It wasn’t what I would call a direct hit. Regarding homes within the town, we had one that sustained significant damage. Across the highway, some grain bins got blown into the highway. So, we were still pretty lucky.”

City crews, state officials and community members helped with clean-up efforts around the city. Agee said the process took longer than expected.

“It was so wet that during that portion of the winter, a lot of debris was out in the field probably till late spring, early summer before they finally got some of the remaining debris cleaned up,” Agee said.

Agee said it’s a miracle the tornado didn’t destroy more buildings in town and he was proud to see members of the community step up for those who needed it most.

“They really came together,” Agee said. I did not have to focus on directing like I would’ve expected to. I was able to spend more time assisting and relied upon members of the community to lead and do that as well.”

Agee said he’s also thankful there were no casualties from the tornado passing through. He said staying aware does help and phone alerts and watching the news are a big part of that effort.