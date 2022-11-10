MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday.

In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded immediately. The offender was arrested while an ambulance was called for the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be ok. The offender remains in custody pending an investigation.

Siemsen and school Superintendent Kahler said that while the incident is believed to be an isolated incident between the two students, there was an additional police presence at the school for the remainder of the school day on Wednesday.

“While today’s incident was alarming, I want to assure you the safety and security of our students and staff remains our top priority,” Siemsen and Kahler said. “Maroa-Forsyth CUSD #2 and Maroa Police Department are collaborating and will continue to monitor this situation closely and ask for your help in reminding your child to be aware and notify the school officials or law enforcement of any issues.”

WCIA is working to learn what the offender has been charged with.