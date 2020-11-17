Maroa-Forsyth School District to remain remote

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Maroa-Forsyth School District officials said students will remain in remote learning for all through Thanksgiving Break.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. John Mark Ahlemeyer said they made the decision because of additional student positive cases and staff members being identified as close contacts. “Simply put, the number of students and staff in quarantine the rest of this week and next week makes it impractical to offer the In Person option.” He also said delays in people getting their COVID-19 tests back because of high volume created another obstacle.

The middle and high schools were supposed to go back to in-person learning this week. However, they will now be remote on November 17, 19, 20, 23 and 24.

“At this time, our Grade School student and staff numbers remain at levels to safely offer the In Person option the rest of this week and next week. As we have stated before, data can change quickly so Grade School families need to remain adaptable and flexible the rest of this week and next week in case the numbers increase.”

As more school districts are considering what to do between Thanksgiving and winter break, the superintendent said they are looking at projected data from both local and state health officials. He said at this time, no decision has been made on whether they will have in-person learning. They are hoping to have a better idea by the end of this week or early next week.