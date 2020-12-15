Maroa-Forsyth School District to go fully remote for 3 weeks in January

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in the Maroa-Forsyth School District will be fully remote from January 4-22.

In a letter to families, Superintendent John Mark Ahlemeyer released details regarding post holiday learning plans. He said the school board voted unanimously to go fully remote for that time period.

The superintendent reminded families that January 4 is a Teacher’s Institute Day. There will be no remote learning on that day. There will also be no remote learning on January 18 for the Martin Luther King holiday.

The in-person learning option is expected to resume on January 25.

Ahlemeyer said one of the reasons they made this decision was because they saw a higher percentage of parents opt for in-person learning for the second semester. “The administration and staff will need to basically redesign 2nd semester and make adjustments to master schedules, individual schedules, cleaning schedules, lunch arrangements, and transportation routes.” He stated the 3-week period will give them time to make plans.