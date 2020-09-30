Maroa-Forsyth School District switches middle school to temporary remote learning

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Maroa-Forsyth School District said after three staff members at the middle school tested positive for COVID-19, the school is now going into remote learning for two weeks.

In a letter to families, the District said they learned about the cases within the last 24 hours. “As of now, we have 11 staff members in close contact with the positive cases and they must all now quarantine for 14 days.” The District continued to say they now do not have enough staff to offer in-person, so they are switching to the temporary remote learning for the middle school.

“The MS administration and staff will be reaching out to students to make sure everything possible is being done to make Remote Learning a success.” The expected return date for in-person learning at the middle school is October 13.

Officials said as of right now, there are no close contacts or positive cases traced to the high school or grade school. Those schools will continue to hold in-person learning.

The District is reminding families of students and staff to continue to monitor their health. Those who become ill should contact their doctor to discuss testing. If your child had close contact with someone who tested positive, the District asks you to keep them home and notify your doctor and health department.