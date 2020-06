CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two days after some of its stores were looted, the Market Place Shopping Center opened back up.

Mall officials said it was up to individual stores. Macy’s, which had its glass doors broken, had the doors replaced and were open. Old Navy and the Xfinity store were two which were still boarded up.

The mall says it’s new schedule is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.