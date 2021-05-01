Market at the Square hosts opening day

by: Demi Ramirez

Photo courtesy of Urbana’s Market at the Square Facebook page

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Market at the Square in downtown Urbana held its opening day this morning.

Over 40 vendors were there offering a variety of things such as handmade items from artisans and fresh produce from local farmers like Sola Gratia and Blue Moon.

They are accepting SNAP and WIC benefits as wells as P-EBT cards from parents. The market will open each Saturday morning regardless of rain or shine.

“This has been a real staple of the community for over 41 years,” says City of Urbana Office Specialist HeatherAnn Layman. “Urbana’s Market at the Square is a real great for place to come, get their fresh local food, support their local farmers, their local artisans, and just meet up with each other – even if we’re still masked you can say hi, so it is really wonderful being apart of this community event.”

You can stop by anytime from 7 am until noon until the month of October. The market is right on the corner of Illinois & Vine streets.

