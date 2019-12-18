Marine’s remains found decades later

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– A marine who died 76 years ago is to be laid to rest. “I think we can feel a peace about it. We know that he’s home,” said Nancy Linde. Private First Class Jack Benson Van Zandt was in the Marine Corps. He grew up in Danville. He fought in the battle of Tarawa during World War II. “Which is a pretty significant battle throughout the entire Marine Corps history,” said Major Mark Edgar, Marine Corps. Van Zandt’s niece says he and others gave their lives to make a difference. “He represents another generation that sacrificed for everything that we have today and they were selfless. They always thought of others before themselves,” said Nancy Linde.

Over days of fighting, about one thousand marines and sailors were killed and over 2000 were hurt. Van Zandt was killed on the third day of battle on November 22nd 1943. While the Van Zandt’s knew he was killed, they did not know where. “My mother never quit searching,” said Linde. Then in September they found out. He was buried in a mass grave on an island. A nonprofit called History Flights uncovered his remains and others. “All of his bones were found except for a little one in his toe,” said Linde, “It was wrapped in a blanket I understand and placed under the lining of the casket and on top is his uniform with his metals.” His life was remebered by fellow soldiers, veterans, and the community. “It’s an extreme honor. All of the Marines when we get an opportunity to do this it’s part of our legacy to honor them, especially someone from World War II,” said Major Edgar.

The family says they’re happy Jack Van Zandt is finally home. “It was I guess just like my relief like finally we could have a peace about it and it was something our mother wanted and was satisfied,” said Linde.