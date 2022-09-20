MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but tonight they did the opposite.

“Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall.

Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up shop soon with plans to refurbish the former Long John Silvers location on Charleston Avenue near 12th Street.

“We had great reception from the city last week at the planning commission,” said Mitch Zaveduk with Justice Cannabis Company. “We felt that this would be follow the same suit.”

The city council voted 3-2 against the dispensary.

“It is a source of tax money to the city, it’s not the only reason to do that, but we feel like we should offer that product in Mattoon, and these people seem qualified to do it,” said Hall. “There are communities right around us that provide that product, people from Mattoon go there to buy, so we might as well provide it to them here.”

Some council members said they were worried because there were after-school programs nearby. One council member didn’t think it would bring in enough money.

“We will probably try to come back and see what we can do to rectify any disconnects that might have occurred,” said Zaveduk.

Justice Cannabis Company owns 12 other locations across five states, each with a gross revenue between $12-15 million a year.

The company also has a cultivation site near Effingham.