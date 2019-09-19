Marijuana could pose risk to pregnant women

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Recreational marijuana will be legal in January, but public health leaders say that doesn’t mean it’s safe for everyone to use. They’re warning women who are pregnant to stay away.

They say, when you’re pregnant, you should ssume anything you’re exposed to reaches your baby too. The Vermilion County Health Department shared a video by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Health department leaders say they want to spread the word before pot is legalized. The video warns mothers that using pot while pregnant is linked to pre-term birth and still birth. It has been connected to low birth weight and slow brain development.

“I just wanna be sure we get that word out to pregnant women that whether it’s smoked or it’s eaten or applied as a cream or lotion, we haven’t seen any evidence it’s gonna be good for the baby,” said Public Health Administrator Doug Toole.

It’s not just while you’re pregnant that you should stay away from it. It can also get into your breastmilk, which could also affect your baby’s brain function. Just being around it puts your baby at risk too. Health department leaders say second-hand smoke is also harmful.

Some people may think marijuana isn’t addictive, but some studies say it is. These numbers come from the substance abuse and mental health services administration. It’s part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They say one in six people who start using the drug before the age of 18 can become addicted.

One in 10 adults who use the drug can become addicted. People between 18 and 25 have the highest rate of use.