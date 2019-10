CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Dozens of people showed up at the Champaign Public Library to talk about pot in the state. The library hosted its first community conversation about legal marijuana. A guest speaker from Colorado described what will happen next year once weed becomes legal in the state. Library employees hope this will get people talking.

This was just the first of several to come. The library wants to have these talks about four times a year.