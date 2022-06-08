DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A marijuana company is one step closer to opening a dispensary in Danville.

Seven Point and its CEO Brad Zerman are still waiting on a license from the state, but it was recently awarded two cannabis Craft Growers licenses. Zerman said these licenses allow him to grow, sell and move marijuana.

He’s excited for the future and ready to start.

“To be able to offer the cannabis that we’ll grow and the products we’ll be able to manufacture through this other company that owns the licenses,” Zerman said. “We just hope that everyone can figure out all the delays so we can move forward. It’s been a long time.”

Zerman hopes to close on the location of his business this week. It would be the second adult-use dispensary in Danville.