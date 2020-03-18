Marijuana dispensaries take precautions during outbreak

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, customers line up inside the Harborside cannabis dispensary in Oakland, Calif. California is increasing business tax rates on legal marijuana, a move that stunned struggling companies that have been pleading with the state to do just the opposite. Hefty marijuana taxes that can approach 50 percent in some communities have been blamed for pushing shoppers into California’s tax-free illegal market, which is thriving. Industry analysts estimate that $3 are spent in the illegal market for every $1 in the legal one. (AP Photo/Terry Chea, file)

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state’s marijuana dispensaries are taking steps to make sure their customers are safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

State officials will now allow those businesses to take orders from medical patients on the curbs or in the parking lots of their facilities. With this, they hope to reduce human contact between the customers and staff.

This order system directly outside the business will last until March 30. Dispensaries also have been advised to have separate lines for medical and recreational products.