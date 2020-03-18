Marijuana dispensaries take precautions during outbreak

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state’s marijuana dispensaries are taking steps to make sure their customers are safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
State officials will now allow those businesses to take orders from medical patients on the curbs or in the parking lots of their facilities. With this, they hope to reduce human contact between the customers and staff.
This order system directly outside the business will last until March 30. Dispensaries also have been advised to have separate lines for medical and recreational products.