RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A government worker has announced her intention on running for a state representative seat.

Marguerite Bailey announced Monday her intention to run as a Republican for state representative of the 104th District, which includes parts of Champaign and Vermilion Counties. The current Representative, Mike Marron (R-Fithian), previously announced in July he will not be seeking re-election.

Bailey currently serves as a Legislative Assistant in Marron’s office. She also previously worked for both the State’s Attorney and County Board offices in Vermilion County for 10 years, and as a trustee for the village of Potomac for 8 years.

“I want to continue what in some ways I have already started in serving the needs of the residents of the 104th District,” Bailey said.

Bailey said she is currently circulating petitions. According to the State Board of Elections, the filing period for the 2024 election starts Nov. 27 and ends Dec. 4.