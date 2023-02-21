CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Tonight is Fat Tuesday, the culmination of the Mardi Gras celebration. The holiday has a rich history dating back centuries, and many areas in Central Illinois are taking part in the celebrations.

History of Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday is the last day before Lent kicks off on Ash Wednesday. According to History.com, Mardi is the French word for Tuesday, and gras means “fat.” Its tradition is to binge on rich, fatty foods, including meat, eggs, milk, lard, and cheese. Christians would historically abstain from these foods during Lent until Easter.

Mardi Gras, known as the Carnival or Carnaval celebration, varies in many countries around the world each year, some being weeks long and others being only a few days long. New Orleans, La has become synonymous with Mardi Gras celebrations, and the city begins its celebration on the Epiphany with music, art, costumes, a king cake, bead tossing, and parades, and concludes on Fat Tuesday, what the city calls Mardi Gras Day.

Mardi Gras Special at Black Dog Smoke & Ale House

Champaign

Feb. 21: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Enjoy a favorite dish to celebrate Mardi Gras at Black Dog Smoke & Ale House in Champaign. Muffuletta features smoked mortadella, capicola, ham, swiss, provolone, and olive tapenade on housemade Sicilian sesame bread. The meal costs $12.95, and limited quantities are available.

You can order in-store or online here.

All You Can Eat Buffet at Tuscan Hills Winery

Effingham

Feb. 21: 4:30 – 9 p.m.

Bring your plastic beads and feathery masks for a Mardi Gras celebration. The Louisiana-inspired buffet from Country Rhodes Catering features gumbo, frog legs, butterfly shrimp, fried clams, hushpuppies, and beignets. Adult meals cost $30 and kids 12 years old and younger cost $12.

Rev. Bobby Reynolds will be performing the sounds of New Orleans from 6-8 p.m. Hurricane Cocktails will also be available.

Mardi Gras at Alto Vineyards

Champaign

Feb. 21: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Mardi Gras celebration will feature food, music by DJ Silkee, beads, and masks. Visitors will also be able to look for the baby in the King cake, a Mardi Gras tradition.

The Mardi Gras Experience at Iron Mike’s Bar & Grill

Danville

Feb. 21: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Mardi Gras dinner includes two menu selections, a Hurricane drink, a souvenir cup, and beignets. Tickets cost $35 per person, and only 100 tickets will be.

There will also be live music performed by Todd Gallagher. More information can be found here.

Mardi Gras Carnaval at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Urbana

Feb. 21: Begins at 6 p.m.

The Mardi Gras Carnaval celebration begins in the Krannert Center Lobby at 6 p.m. with dessert, games, and more. A concert follows the Carnaval at Foellinger Great Hall beginning at 7:30 p.m. featuring Lyric Theatre at Illinois accompanied by the Lyric Theatre Orchestra, the Latin Jazz Ensemble led by Tito Carrillo, and the Guitar Ensemble led by Guido Sanchez-Portugez. The concert celebrates music and dance from Latin America, Spain, and Portugal.

Ticket information can be found here.