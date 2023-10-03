CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois campus has been getting more and more colorful over the past few months, with murals popping up on several buildings.

But there’s something special about one of the latest works of art on the side of an apartment building at Third and Daniel Streets in Champaign.

So, what makes this one so noteworthy? The band.

This mural features two faces leaving their mark in the Champaign-Urbana area. One of them is Matthew Felbein, a Marching Illini Drum Major, and the other is Tamun Hanjra, a former cymbal player with the band.

Felbein said the apartment building owners used to be in the band themselves. They wanted to pay tribute to the group and what they do in the community.

After weeks of planning, Felbein is now looking at the finished product.

“It feels very surreal to be able to be a part of this,” he said. “I’m incredibly honored that I was one of the pictures that was referenced and chosen for this.”

He also said he couldn’t have done this without the leaders who came before him, and wishes there was a way to include all 400 current band members in a similar way.

You can see the mural yourself in the heart of campus. Or, to see the band in person, you can see them at the Illinois Football game on Friday.

The group’s game day schedule can be found on its social media pages. You can also see the band Sunday afternoon for a concert at State Farm Center.