CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Running a 5K can be hard enough on its own, but imagine putting a 40-pound instrument on your back adding to the challenge.

That’s what many members of the Marching Illini Sousaphone section did on Friday night.

It’s part of Illinois Race Weekend in Champaign.

Sydney Wood, a member of the sousaphone section, has participated in the race before but feels helping the community is a good reason to come back.

The group of musicians not only runs with their instruments but raises money for Crisis Nursery in Urbana. The non-profit organization helps create a space to prevent child abuse and neglect.

“You don’t really see people running with sousaphones often,” Wood said. “I hadn’t really seen anyone else do this. I think that the mission of Crisis Nursery is great. I know that with the money we’ve raised, we’ll be able to help out at least 24 kids.”

So far, the group has raised just over $6,000. If you want to donate, click here.