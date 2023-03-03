CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’re used to hearing one of the most famous college marching bands around the U of I campus on game days, at parades and other events around Central Illinois.

Now, the Marching Illini is raising money to help make sure they can continue traveling and performing for you. It’s part of their “March Forth” campaign.

Barry Houser, the band’s director, is thankful for the university’s support, but said there are still gaps to fill.

Houser said the money raised goes toward scholarships, new instruments and instrument repair.

“Trips to Michigan that we took this last fall, Michigan State. When we did a trip to the Redbox Bowl. We weren’t able to take everybody because of the bowl payout, so, these funds actually helped us to take everybody on the trip,” Houser said.

If you want to support the band, you can donate online.

You can also stop by Slim Chickens in Champaign on Saturday afternoon, some of the money will go back to help the band as well.