CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game.

The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching Illini will play in the stands instead of on the field. Several members of the band have tested positive for COVID-19 and we have not been able to practice this week with a full roster of members.”

“I know this will be disappointing to many of you, but we appreciate your understanding and your concern for our students.” said Houser. He added that they are fortunate to have 92% of all University of Illinois students vaccinated and cases are mild or asymptomatic.

They expect to march on the field for the next home football game against Virginia on September 10.