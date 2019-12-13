Marching Illini is bowl bound

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fighting Illini Football is headed to the Redbox Bowl later this month, and now the Marching Illini will be right there with them.

The band will get to play both pregame and halftime shows at the bowl, just like they do at home.

The Marching Illini says cost is always a concern when deciding how many members can be bowl bound.

In 2011, they were only able to take a fraction of the band to the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, but thanks to University of Illinois athletics and separate donations, the entire band will be making the trip this year.

“When we found out, we ran the numbers, and we said okay…we can make this work,” says band director Barry Houser. “The students were just elated, and many of them surprised that everyone’s going to get to go.”

All 370 Marching Illini members will travel to the San Francisco bay area for the big game on December 30th.