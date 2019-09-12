Marching Illini hold open house

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Marching Illini invited prospective music students to join them. The “Best Band in the Land” held an open house Thursday afternoon. It was a chance for anyone interested to join the historic group.

“Hopefully it’s something that will intrigue their interest to come here to the university and participate in the great Marching Illini,” said Barry House, Marching Illini Director.

From ‘Hail to the Orange’ to the ‘Three in One,’ the tradition is one of the oldest in the country.

“Every year we get such a strong showing of coming through the audition process, so we want to make sure every student has access to the audition process, and that they’re informed about it,” said Houser. “I think one of our difficult challenges is sharing with our students across the state and even the country that anybody can audition to the Marching Illini if they have an interest.”

The Illini Marching Band can boast many firsts: the first school song with ‘Illinois Loyalty,’ the first halftime show and the first band to form letters with the Block “I.”