Marching Illini grieves loss of bandmate

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Marching Illini are grieving the loss of their beloved bandmate, Krista Roth.

Roth was a 4-year member of the Marching Illini, who served as a trumpet section leader. She was in her last semester as an honor student in chemical engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Upon graduation, she planned to work on Can Do Kids International water projects in Africa, before starting her first engineering job.

Marching Illini Band Director Barry Houser said, “So we’re just gonna focus on those moments– the very happy moments and the positive times we had with Krista– and continue to focus on those as we move forward with some of the things that we have planned to remember her and to honor her.”

There will be a service for Krista on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Community Bible Fellowship in her hometown of El Paso, IL. It will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.