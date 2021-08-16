Marching Illini getting ready to be biggest band in U of I history

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Marching Illini is getting ready. It’ll be the biggest band in U of I history.

Last year, the Big 10 said no to bands and no to fans in the stadium.

Now, there are about 400 students playing for the Marching Illini.

There are more than 120 newcomers.

Leaders say they’re really picking up from 2019.

“We’re just really grateful and thankful that we got to do this,” said Barry Houser, the director of the Marching Illini. “That we get to meet in-person, that we get to again experience the culture of the Marching Illini, supporting the Fighting Illini football team. We’re excited to be a part of it and hope that all continues moving forward.”

In response to COVID, students will wear playing masks when inside.

THey will also have bell covers on instruments.