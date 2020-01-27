Marching for change

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C. this month for the 4th Annual Women’s March. Students at U of I met at the Quad for one of their own. The first Women’s March happened the day after President Trump was sworn into office in 2017. Students organized one of their own. They marched around the quad. Everyone had several reasons for participating including supporting immigrant rights, civil rights, and recognizing diversity on campus.

Most of the people who attended were students, but there were others from the community who came to support. The organizer says she hopes this will encourage students to become more active on campus by joining clubs and community organizations.