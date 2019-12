CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- For those of you who gave or received gifts this holiday season — now it’s cleanup time.

If you're a recycler, it’s important to know what can or cannot be recycled. First, wrapping paper can be recycled, but only specific types. If it has any kindof shine or coating, it can't be recycled. That’s because glitter and plastics are contaminants in that process. On the other hand, cheaper, thinner wrapping papers that are thinner are also not recyclable because of how few actual paper fibers are inside them.