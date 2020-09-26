March held to honor Breonna Taylor

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People in the city marched in honor of Breonna Taylor.

Former Louisville officer Brett Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment for shooting into another apartment. But he and two other officers involved in the raid were not charged in Taylor’s death.

People at the march said they do not think Taylor was given the justice she deserves. They plan to continue to say her name so she is not forgotten.

They walked throughout downtown Decatur. Organizer Jay Boatman said he wants someone to be held responsible for Taylor’s death. He wants harsher charges for the officers he said were responsible.

“I just couldn’t take another moment and sit there and not do something about it, so I decided on the same night, same day we got the verdict to plan a march,” said Boatman. “It was important to us because her life mattered. Black lives matter. Our lives mattered and it was just something that needed to be done.” The march honored the lives of people who lost their lives to gun violence.

Boatman said it is important to him and the other protesters that this march remain peaceful and Taylor’s life is honored.