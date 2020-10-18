March for women’s rights

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Women all across the country came together in hopes of creating change in their community. It was a part of this year’s Women’s March. There was one at West Side Park. “Our purpose was to have women understand that we have a huge voice in this election,” said Lisa Burgoon, co-coordinator of the event. Dozens of women and a few supportive men came together to remind people of that message. “Especially after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died and the pushing through of the SCOTUS seat, and we just thought things could end up going backwards for women and women’s issues,” said Burgoon.

City leaders, students, and people from the community all spoke on issues that effect them such as ending violence, LGBTQI rights and other issues. “People like myself who are immigrants, we contribute to society. We pay taxes but we don’t have voices,” said Kanittha Fay. They’re hoping this event will encourage people to go out and vote and make a difference in their community. “We wanted to make sure that women understood there are multiple issues that are basically up for grabs in this election,” said Burgoon, “There’s still a lot of progress to be made.”

Together they’re hoping to make a difference. “Our hope is everyone who is here will go out and talk to other women and other people that are involved in the voting process,” said Burgoon. “We cannot stop until we can get everybody to the polls,” said Fay.