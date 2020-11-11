March draws awareness to military suicides

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)—A march was organized to raise awareness about the alarming suicide rate among veterans across the country. From the beginning of the year until September, military suicides increased by as much as 20 percent compared to the same period in 2019. The numbers vary by service.

People in the community, the Chez Veterans Center staff, and the University of Illinois ROTC program participated in a six mile Ruck March around the Champaign Urbana area. The purpose was to let more people know about this issue.