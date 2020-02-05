Manufacturers want you to go mad for makers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Next month, basketball fanatics will go crazy for March Madness. However, the business community in Illinois wants everyone to go mad over manufacturing instead.

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association wants you to pick the coolest product maker in Illinois. The item has to be made in the state, but the company that makes the product does not have to be headquartered there.

Bracket for the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association Makers’ Madness.

Association officials said it wanted this initiative to highlight all the great items made here. “2020, we showed the totality of the sector last year,” said Mark Denzler, IL Manufacturers’ Association President. “We want to really focus this year into what is made in Illinois. Most people don’t realize all these products are made right here in the state of Illinois. Some in Springfield, Chicago, Cairo, all across the state so we just really want to show the great manufacturing presence we have here in Illinois.” Nominations will be accepted until February 24.

Voting will take place to determine the Top 16. An award ceremony will be held at the governor’s mansion on April 1 where a winner will be crowned.