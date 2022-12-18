MANFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Village of Mansfield had its first Christmas tree lighting on Sunday.

Despite the cold temperatures, neighbors stood in line to see it light up while a group of people sang carols during the lighting.

For Heather Hendren, the Christmas tree symbolizes a legacy in her family.

“I just love Christmas time and it was one of my mom’s favorite holidays,” said Hendren. “My mom has passed and it was something that I wanted to start in my community so that I can leave behind a legacy for my children because I love it so much and also for the community.”

Santa Claus was also on site for pictures and to talk to kids ahead of Christmas.