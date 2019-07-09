Man’s race has no finish line

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An Iowa man made a trip and left his mark here. After losing his son, Rik Zortman started running. But, in the last couple years, he took off in support of those who can’t.

The loss of a loved one can put you on a path you never expected.

“I didn’t really know what I was going to do for his memory, so I just started running.”

It started small with a race here and there, but turned into a tribute, not only for his son, but to others also.

“I run and sketch because of my son, Armstrong. He is the reason why I run.”

10 years ago, Rik Zortman’s son, Armstrong, died of cancer. Now he tracks his routes in the names of those who are fighting the disease, including a special trip to Champaign for a little girl.

“She was diagnosed with a tumor in her pelvic area in January.”

Journey is 2-years old and, although she doesn’t have the same type of cancer Armstrong did, running for her and all the others helps Zortman.













“It helps me heal because I know he’s with me and I know that some of the kids I’ve run with, I sometimes feel their presence and I know it’s weird to say, but it’s something I feel when I’m out running.”

Journey’s family is grateful someone is showing support for her.

“I just appreciate this so much. It means the world to us that he’s doing this for Journey.”

Zortman keeps running and thinks about Armstrong and all the other names he’s written.

“Some of the kids I run for unfortunately have passed away, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still thinking about them because I run for my son and I’ve run his name.”

Zortman ran his 800th name Tuesday afternoon, before leaving Champaign. He’s made his way to Indiana to run for a former Purdue student there.