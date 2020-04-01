Man’s death investigated as homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot.

It happened in the 2200 block of East Spruce on Tuesday just after noon.

Police say they were called to a home with a report someone had been shot. They found a 23-year old man in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to HSHS Saint John’s Hospital where he died.

His name is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.