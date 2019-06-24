Man’s death helps save a life

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A charter bus carrying 15 members of a church group ran off a highway after striking a bridge support Sunday in southern Colorado, killing two people and injuring several others, a state patrol official said.

The bus was carrying a charter group from a church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, andwas traveling southbound on Interstate 25 when it struck the bridge structure and veered off the highway about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Pueblo, state Patrol Cpl. Ivan Alvarado said.