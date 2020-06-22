Man’s death due to drowning

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man died after swimming out in the lake this weekend.
Authorities say witnesses reported seeing Randy Wilkins, 41, remove clothing and intentionally swim out into the lake about 7:15 am Saturday. Police were called and tried to get Wilkins to return to shore. He reportedly swam further out into the lake. A lake patrol boat was called to the scene.
Officers on board tried to bring Wilkins to safety, but when they reached him, he was unresponsive. Authorities brought him to shore where they performed CPR. He was taken to the hospital and eventually admitted to ICU where he remained in grave condition until he passed about 5:30 am, Sunday.
The coroner ruled Wilkins died from complications of drowning/submersion injury.