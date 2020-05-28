1  of  2
Breaking News
Body of missing man found Warrant issued for shooting suspect

Man’s body recovered from river

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA)—A body of a man was recovered from the Sangamon River Thursday morning.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office confirms they responded to a call in Wheeland Park at 11:30 a.m.

Coroner Jim Allmon said rescue personnel on the river discovered the remains of a man along the shoreline a half mile north of the park.

Allmon said the physical description of this man matches that of a man fire and rescue crews have been looking for since Sunday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. Allmon said his office will look for identifying marks like scars and tattoos to do a thorough and scientific identification of the body.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.