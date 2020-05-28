Man’s body recovered from river

RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA)—A body of a man was recovered from the Sangamon River Thursday morning.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office confirms they responded to a call in Wheeland Park at 11:30 a.m.

Coroner Jim Allmon said rescue personnel on the river discovered the remains of a man along the shoreline a half mile north of the park.

Allmon said the physical description of this man matches that of a man fire and rescue crews have been looking for since Sunday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. Allmon said his office will look for identifying marks like scars and tattoos to do a thorough and scientific identification of the body.