Man’s body pulled out of Clinton Lake

(UPDATED AT 7 P.M.) DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said one man is dead after crews were called to Clinton Lake Wednesday night.

Dive teams and several other agencies responded to the lake after a jet ski accident. Crews searched the lake and Illinois Department of Natural Resources officers said a man’s body was pulled from the water.

The coroner has not yet announced the man’s identity or the cause of his death.

IDNR officials are continuing to investigate what happened.

This is a developing story.