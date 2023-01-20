VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Sheriff’s office is searching for an 18-year-old fugitive wanted for bank robbery and carjacking.

Around 9 p.m. on Jan. 19, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob Edwards was driving a stolen black Ford F-150 after a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Ind. Deputies were told Edwards was on Vermilion St. in Danville and were able to locate him. Edwards refused to stop, leading deputies on a chase that ended in a field on 2900 North Road east of Henning Road. Deputies said Edwards ran on foot after crashing the vehicle.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted an overnight search for Edwards, but officials reported that he has not yet been located.

Edwards is considered armed and dangerous, and the Sheriff’s Office asked all residents to lock their houses, outbuildings and vehicles.

The Village of Henning reported on their Facebook page that Edwards robbed Huntington Bank in New Baltimore, Mich, and that a massive manhunt has been underway since the robbery.

Officials said to call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.