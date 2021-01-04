Manar to resign from Illinois Senate and serve as governor’s senior advisor

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officials said after eight years of representing the 48th District in the Illinois Senate, State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) will be resigning. He has been named a senior advisor for Governor JB Pritzker.

In a news release, Manar’s office said Monday he will resign on January 17. Manar is set to begin his new role with the governor’s office on January 19. “He will work closely with the governor on his agenda and key priorities,” according to the governor’s office. “Because of the breadth of Manar’s policy background he will advise the governor on a range of issues, including downstate economic revitalization, appropriations, and COVID-19 recovery efforts.”

“Illinois faces so many challenges, and I look forward to taking on these challenges from the executive branch,” said Senator Manar. “Governor Pritzker has shown tremendous leadership in the most grave crisis this state has experienced in our lifetime, and I’m honored to share what I’ve learned to advance his agenda to rebuild our state and stand up for working families.”

A replacement for the 48th Legislative District vacancy will be chosen by the Democratic Party Chairs in Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties, according to Manar’s office.