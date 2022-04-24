CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Many Americans might not say they like their boss very much, but one here in Central Illinois is going above and beyond to help an employee.

Christa Davidson, the general manager of Arby’s on Springfield Avenue in Champaign, said David “Dave-o” Hannen is dedicated. He’s worked for the franchise since 1973.

Hannen rode his bike to work every day. Last week, Davidson received a call from a woman who said she saw him unconscious in an Arby’s uniform. He had fallen off of his bike, and they later found out he had suffered a stroke. He spent several days in the hospital, so Davidson wants to help cover bills. She set up a fundraiser page – and she said people began donating immediately.

“He was really excited about it the outpouring. He’s been brought to tears, he’s very blessed. He’s very thankful,” she said. “Words can’t describe what a good man he is. He’s outside shoveling the snow, he comes to work no matter what the tempatures are, or how he is feeling. He is a very dedicated man, very dedicated.”

She said she’s always been able to count on him, and now she wants him to be able to count on her. Someone has already donated a new bike. His favorite collectibles store donated a “big” box of baseball cards. Plus, Davidson has already raised over $3,000.

It’ll be a long road to recovery. She hopes the financial support will help Hannen take time to heal instead of rushing back to work. To Hannen, though, it’s more than work.

“‘He said, ‘it’s not so much about the money for me – coming to work. I’ve done this for so long, and you guys are family to me,'” Davidson said.