Man wrongfully convicted of murder still fighting for justice

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Rockford was wrongfully convicted of killing an ISU student in 1993. Now, over two decades later Alan Beaman is still trying to get justice. The Illinois Supreme Court heard an appeal from Beaman. Alan Beaman spent 13 years in prison for the death of his former girlfriend, Jennifer Lockmiller. Lockmiller was murdered in Normal.

A team of attorneys gathered more evidence. They found issues with how the case was handled. In 2008, the Illinois Supreme Court reversed the murder conviction. Later charges were dropped.

“Alan alleges that he was deprived of 12 years of his life and wrongfully incarcerated as a result of malicious acts by the police officers responsible for investigating the case and he requests compensation,” said attorney David Shapiro.

They’re asking for a trial and for a jury to have the opportunity to decide what happens. They’re still waiting on the court’s decision.